CDA Ag Commissioner Previews 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 15, 2023 | Comments 0
Welcome to 2023! Based just on these past two weeks, we already know that it’s a year that’s going to see projects completed, partnerships grow, and new opportunities coming to the fore.
We recently celebrated the final phase of CSU Spur campus construction: the opening of the Hydro building. This water-based educational center couldn’t come at a better time, considering how we are all keeping an eye on snowpack, streamflow, water quality, and groundwater sustainability. I was honored to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside our local, state, and federal leaders – it will take all of us working intentionally to address the water challenges in our communities.
While planting is still a little ways off, winter doesn’t mean slowing down for many of you. In fact, January and February are some of my favorite months because I get to spend so much time meeting and talking with you all at conferences and exhibitions (not to mention the fun to be had at the National Western Stock Show!).
I’m not the only CDA employee who will be making the rounds this conference season. Please make sure to stop by our booth at the Colorado Farm Show, January 24-26 in Greeley and meet one of our many fantastic staff who will be volunteering. Or keep an eye out for us at VinCO, Water Congress, and the Western Food & Farm Forum. We want to hear what’s happening with you.
With that in mind, I’d like to introduce the newest members of our CDA team. After careful consideration, we are excited to announce that Jo Stanko of Routt County and George Whitten of Saguache County will be CDA’s first Regional Assistant Commissioners.
George and Jo exemplify the best of the ranching profession. They have worked closely and with integrity in their communities in a variety of roles for many years. I am fully confident that they will provide the connection we need to ensure CDA can work to address local concerns, challenges, and opportunities.
In February, we look forward to welcoming Jo to the CDA team and to transitioning George from his position on the Agricultural Commission. In their part time, remote positions, they will be able to continue working on their land and with their livestock while helping CDA connect with more producers in ag communities across Colorado. I invite you to learn more about George and Jo’s credentials and if you live in their area, please feel free to introduce yourself if you don’t know them already.
I hope you all celebrated the holiday season with family and friends, have a chance to enjoy the snow that has hopefully come your way, and anticipate the many opportunities to come in 2023.
Happy New Year!
Commissioner Kate Greenberg
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: