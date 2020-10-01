Police Report
200048 01/10/2020 (JR’S COUNTRY STORE HOLLY) •TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Comments: CALL TYPE: PD ACCIDENT
200062 01/10/2020 7399 196 HWY UNINCORPORATED, CO 13 – STRUCTURAL FIRE Comments: Deputy Madrid responded to the 7000 block of Hwy 196 for a structure fire. The matter was documented.
200064 01/11/2020 (PROWERS COUNTY JAIL) – THEFT OTHER Comments: Deputy Madrid contacted Kyle Cox (34) in regards to a theft. Kyle was issued a summons for the theft
200067 01/12/2020 196 HWY & 13 COR, – TRAFFIC ACCIDENT, INJURY Comments: CALL TYPE: PI ACCIDENT
1/10/2020 12:00:00 AM 11:28 2000149 DAVIS, KENNETH Code enforcement officer responded to 708 Mullen St. concerning a welfare check on three dogs housed in an apartment. Officer contacted the responsible party and confirmation was verified the dogs were in good shape.
1/10/2020 12:00:00 AM 16:09 2000157 PENAFLOR, JARED Officers responded to the 1300 block of S Main St on a report of a theft. Ms. Clarissa Coberly (47) of Lamar was charged with theft and trespassed from the property.
1/11/2020 12:00:00 AM 07:01 2000159 REAMY, COREY Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South 14th Street in regards to a burglary. Approximately $850 worth of property was taken and the matter is under investigation.
1/11/2020 12:00:00 AM 10:19 2000166 REAMY, COREY Officers observed a disturbance in the 200 block of West Oak Street. The involved parties were contacted and separated. The matter is currently under investigation.
1/11/2020 12:00:00 AM 14:53 2000171 REAMY, COREY Officers contacted Pedro Osorio, 32 of Lamar, in the 500 block of North 13th Street. Mr. Osorio was found to have an active felony warrant out of Prowers County. Mr. Osorio was also arrested on additional charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Osorio was transported to the Prowers County Jail where he is being held without bond.
1/11/2020 12:00:00 AM 21:43 2000175 CAVE, FRANKLIN Officers were called to the 100 block of N Main St regarding a disturbance. The parties involved were separated and officers cleared the scene.
1/12/2020 12:00:00 AM 08:00 2000176 FORGUE, CORY An officer was called to the 1300 blk of S. Main St on a theft. Upon investigation, two propane tanks were stolen from a holding area. No suspects are known at this time, and value in the theft is about $200.
1/12/2020 12:00:00 AM 09:06 2000180 LOZOYA, JOSE While on patrol code enforcement officer observed an animal problem at 506 N 4th St. A door tag was issued advising the owners of 4-93 keeping hen chickens.
1/12/2020 12:00:00 AM 11:39 2000182 KEMP, BRANDEN Officers contacted a Ms. Josette Freyta, age 38, in the 400 block of S Chadwick. Ms. Freyta was arrested on an active felony warrant out of Prowers County. Ms. Freyta was held at the Prowers County Jail on a $8,000 bond.
1/12/2020 12:00:00 AM 12:38 2000184 LOZOYA, JOSE Code enforcement officer responded to the 1100 block of Parkview Ave in regards to an injured deer. Officer contacted the DOW and assisted them in euthanizing the deer due to its severe injuries.
1/12/2020 12:00:00 AM 12:46 2000183 REAMY, COREY Officers contacted Marcos Ruiz, 39 of Lamar, in the 300 block of West Washington Street on a traffic stop. Mr. Ruiz was issued a summons for driving under restraint. Mr. Ruiz’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
1/12/2020 12:00:00 AM 14:18 2000187 REAMY, COREY Officers contacted Al Burk, 43 of Lamar, in the 700 block of East Maple Street on a traffic stop. Mr. Burk was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County. Mr. Burk was arrested and transported to the Prowers County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000 bond.