Prowers Journal Community Calendar October 2025

Prowers Journal Community Calendar

OCTOBER 2025

Wed. Oct. 1:                  PMC Health Fair screenings 7-9 am, $25; Common Grounds with City Council 7 am;  Lamar Library Tiny Tots story hour 10 am; Friends of the Library meeting 11 am; Lamar Library Homeschool Hub 3 pm; ESL class at library 6:30 pm;

Thursday, Oct. 2:           Gilly and the Girl concert 7 pm @ Lamar High School; ESL class 6:30-8:30 @ library; Elks Bingo 7 pm; Lamar Rotary Club noon @ Cow Palace; Free legal clinic by appt at library; Sparrow House Ministries pantry open 12-1:30 pm and 6-7:30 pm;

Friday, Oct. 3:                Annual “Whistle Game” @ Thunder Stadium (see Thunder the bison run at 6:40 pm); Fall Rummage Sale @ Lamar United Methodist Church 8-6; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Friends of the Library book sale 9 am- 1 pm; Friday Story Time @ library 10 am – Southeast Power Association;

Saturday, Oct. 4:             Fall Rummage Sale @ Lamar United Methodist Church 8-1; 14th Annual Beers and Brats for Boobies 9-1; Oktoberfest @ Lamar Chamber 11 am- 9 pm; Friends of the Library book sale 9 am – 1 pm; Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Documentary Days: Amache @ library 10 am – 4 pm; Sons of American Revolution ceremony Riverside Cemetery 1:00 pm;

Monday, Oct. 6:             Prowers County Genealogical Society 6-7 pm @ Lamar Resource and Sr. Center;

Tuesday, Oct. 7:             Eagles Bingo 7 pm;

Wednesday, Oct. 8:         PMC Health Fair screenings 7-9 am, $25;  Common Grounds with City Council 7-8 am;   Career Fair and Business Expo @ LCC Wellness 9 am – 3:15 pm; ESL class at library 6:30-8:30 pm;  Lamar Lions Club noon @ Cow Palace; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am;

Thursday, Oct. 9:           Lamar Rotary Club noon @ Cow Palace;  Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Pajama Story Hour @ library 6 pm; Sparrow House pantry closed;

Friday, Oct. 10:              Friday Story Hour @ library 10 am – Lamar Fire Department; Lego Club @ library 2 pm; LHS Homecoming Parade 2 pm;

Saturday, Oct. 11:           Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Sneaky Saturday @ library 10 am – 3 pm; Documentary Days: Sand Creek @ library 10 am – 4 pm;

Monday, Oct. 13:           Painting with Jess @ library – ages 14+ 6:30 pm;

Tuesday, Oct. 14:           Zonta Club of Prowers County 6 pm @ Cow Palace; Eagles Bingo 7 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am;  Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; SSA @ library 9 am – noon;  One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Craft Night @ library ages 14+ 6 pm;

Wednesday, Oct. 15:       Lamar Library Homeschool Hub 3 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am;

Thursday, Oct. 16:          Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Sparrow House Ministries pantry 12-1:30 pm and 6-7:30 pm;

Friday, Oct. 17:              Friday Story Time @ library 10 am; Karaoke @ library 2 pm;

Saturday, Oct. 18:           Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Movie Day @ library – “Wizard of Oz” @ 10 am and “Wicked” @ 1 pm;

Tuesday, Oct. 21:           Eagles Bingo 7 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library;

Wednesday, Oct. 22:       Lamar Lions Club noon @ Cow Palace; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am;

Thursday, Oct. 23:          Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Happy Bookers Club @ library 6 pm; Sparrow House Ministries pantry open 6-8 pm;

Friday, Oct. 24:              Friday Story Time @ library 10 am; Trailblazer Theatre Company “Vlad to the Bone” 6 pm;

Saturday, Oct. 25:           Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Pumpkin painting @ library 10 am – 1 pm; Lamar Stitch Crafters; Trailblazer Theatre Company “Vlad to the Bone” 6 pm;

Tuesday, Oct. 28:           Eagles Bingo 7 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer training by appt; Library Afternoon Book Group 2:30 pm;

Wednesday, Oct. 29:       Tiny Tots Story Time @ library 10 am;

Thursday, Oct. 30:          Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Sparrow House Ministries pantry closed;

Friday, Oct. 31:              HAPPY HALLOWEEN! ; Friday Story Time 10 am @ library; “Trunk or Treat” @ library 5-7 pm; LHS “Trick or Treat Street” 3:30-5 pm;