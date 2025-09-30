Prowers Journal Community Calendar October 2025
Prowers Journal Community Calendar
OCTOBER 2025
Wed. Oct. 1: PMC Health Fair screenings 7-9 am, $25; Common Grounds with City Council 7 am; Lamar Library Tiny Tots story hour 10 am; Friends of the Library meeting 11 am; Lamar Library Homeschool Hub 3 pm; ESL class at library 6:30 pm;
Thursday, Oct. 2: Gilly and the Girl concert 7 pm @ Lamar High School; ESL class 6:30-8:30 @ library; Elks Bingo 7 pm; Lamar Rotary Club noon @ Cow Palace; Free legal clinic by appt at library; Sparrow House Ministries pantry open 12-1:30 pm and 6-7:30 pm;
Friday, Oct. 3: Annual “Whistle Game” @ Thunder Stadium (see Thunder the bison run at 6:40 pm); Fall Rummage Sale @ Lamar United Methodist Church 8-6; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Friends of the Library book sale 9 am- 1 pm; Friday Story Time @ library 10 am – Southeast Power Association;
Saturday, Oct. 4: Fall Rummage Sale @ Lamar United Methodist Church 8-1; 14th Annual Beers and Brats for Boobies 9-1; Oktoberfest @ Lamar Chamber 11 am- 9 pm; Friends of the Library book sale 9 am – 1 pm; Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Documentary Days: Amache @ library 10 am – 4 pm; Sons of American Revolution ceremony Riverside Cemetery 1:00 pm;
Sunday, Oct. 5:
Monday, Oct. 6: Prowers County Genealogical Society 6-7 pm @ Lamar Resource and Sr. Center;
Tuesday, Oct. 7: Eagles Bingo 7 pm;
Wednesday, Oct. 8: PMC Health Fair screenings 7-9 am, $25; Common Grounds with City Council 7-8 am; Career Fair and Business Expo @ LCC Wellness 9 am – 3:15 pm; ESL class at library 6:30-8:30 pm; Lamar Lions Club noon @ Cow Palace; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am;
Thursday, Oct. 9: Lamar Rotary Club noon @ Cow Palace; Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Pajama Story Hour @ library 6 pm; Sparrow House pantry closed;
Friday, Oct. 10: Friday Story Hour @ library 10 am – Lamar Fire Department; Lego Club @ library 2 pm; LHS Homecoming Parade 2 pm;
Saturday, Oct. 11: Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Sneaky Saturday @ library 10 am – 3 pm; Documentary Days: Sand Creek @ library 10 am – 4 pm;
Sunday, Oct. 12:
Monday, Oct. 13: Painting with Jess @ library – ages 14+ 6:30 pm;
Tuesday, Oct. 14: Zonta Club of Prowers County 6 pm @ Cow Palace; Eagles Bingo 7 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; SSA @ library 9 am – noon; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Craft Night @ library ages 14+ 6 pm;
Wednesday, Oct. 15: Lamar Library Homeschool Hub 3 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am;
Thursday, Oct. 16: Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Sparrow House Ministries pantry 12-1:30 pm and 6-7:30 pm;
Friday, Oct. 17: Friday Story Time @ library 10 am; Karaoke @ library 2 pm;
Saturday, Oct. 18: Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Movie Day @ library – “Wizard of Oz” @ 10 am and “Wicked” @ 1 pm;
Sunday, Oct. 19:
Monday, Oct. 20:
Tuesday, Oct. 21: Eagles Bingo 7 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library;
Wednesday, Oct. 22: Lamar Lions Club noon @ Cow Palace; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am;
Thursday, Oct. 23: Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Happy Bookers Club @ library 6 pm; Sparrow House Ministries pantry open 6-8 pm;
Friday, Oct. 24: Friday Story Time @ library 10 am; Trailblazer Theatre Company “Vlad to the Bone” 6 pm;
Saturday, Oct. 25: Lamar Stitch Crafters @ library 2 pm; Pumpkin painting @ library 10 am – 1 pm; Lamar Stitch Crafters; Trailblazer Theatre Company “Vlad to the Bone” 6 pm;
Sunday, Oct. 26:
Monday, Oct. 27:
Tuesday, Oct. 28: Eagles Bingo 7 pm; Tiny Tots story time @ library 10 am; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer training by appt; Library Afternoon Book Group 2:30 pm;
Wednesday, Oct. 29: Tiny Tots Story Time @ library 10 am;
Thursday, Oct. 30: Elks Bingo 7 pm; Chair Yoga @ library 10 am; One-on-One computer tutoring by appt @ library; Sparrow House Ministries pantry closed;
Friday, Oct. 31: HAPPY HALLOWEEN! ; Friday Story Time 10 am @ library; “Trunk or Treat” @ library 5-7 pm; LHS “Trick or Treat Street” 3:30-5 pm;