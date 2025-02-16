Zonta Club of Prowers County donates to Care Net Pregnancy and Domestic Safety Resource Center at recent meeting
Barbara Crimond | Feb 16, 2025 | Comments 0
Left to right – Zonta V.P. Cody Laughlin, P.E.P. Director Tallie Harmon, and Zonta President Connie Jacobsen
The Prowers County Zonta Club met on February 11th. Tallie Harmon, Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity, was the guest speaker. Zonta members presented the proceeds from the Holiday Home Tour to Care Net Pregnancy Center and the Domestic Safety Resource Center in equal amounts. Individual Zonta members donated gift cards as part of the “16 Days of Advocacy” against domestic abuse to the Domestic Safety Resource Center as well.
Left to right – Zonta President Connie Jacobsen, C.N.P.C. Director Debbie Widener, D.S.R.C. Advocate Tammy Delarosa, and Zonta Committee member Theresa Emick
By: Barbara Crimond
