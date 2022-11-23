Colorado State Patrol Graduates 11 New Port of Entry Officers
Russ Baldwin | Nov 23, 2022 | Comments 0
(COLO) – Earlier today, the Colorado State Patrol proudly graduated 11 new Port of Entry Officers after they successfully completed an intensive nine-week academy. These are non-post certified officers that help to ensure safe travel on Colorado roadways through enforcement of state and federal size, weight and safety regulations of the commercial motor vehicle industry.
“Port of Entry Officers play an integral role in keeping Colorado’s roadways safe. Their daily work helps ensure the safety of commercial drivers, vehicles, cargo and public,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Congratulations to each officer on finishing their first step in a lifelong career saving lives across Colorado.”
These 11 new officers will be deployed to one of the 10 Ports of Entry for the State of Colorado. The location of the facilities includes:
Cortez
Dumont
Fort Collins
Fort Morgan
Lamar
Limon
Loma
Monument
Platteville
Trinidad
The daily work of these officers includes visually and physical inspecting the condition of CMVs and drivers to detect unsafe conditions and verify compliance with law, rules and regulations. The inspection process includes: reviewing permits, registrations, licenses, shipping papers and vehicle loads, weighing loads to determine gross and axle weights, measuring the height, length and width of the vehicle and/or load, and checking for non-taxed fuel. Officers issue citations or summonses to drivers who are found in violation. Once certified as a safety inspector, these officers are authorized to declare a driver and or vehicle out of service for violations.
Openings are ongoing, please visit https://csp.colorado.gov/employment/port-of-entry-officers for more information on the requirements and process of becoming a Port of Entry Officers as well as inquire about the timing of the Patrol’s next academy class.
