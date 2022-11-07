CCAC Requesting Research Feedback, Hosting Listening Sessions
Russ Baldwin | Nov 07, 2022 | Comments 0
As we begin to evaluate research proposals, we want our producers feedback on what type of research you would like us to fund.
There are five Soil Health Principles that the CCAC is focusing on:
- Soil Armor
- Minimized soil disturbance
- Plant diversity
- Continual living root
- Livestock integration
Based on these principles, what research do you feel the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee should be conducting?
We will be hosting listening sessions at research stations around the state in late November and early December. If you want to give your feedback to Ryan Taylor and Nicholas Colglazier, please plan to attend these sessions. Locations will be announced shortly.
November 28th
- Walsh: 10-11:30am
- Arkansas Valley Research Center – 27901 Co Rd 21, Rocky Ford, CO 81067: 2:30-4pm
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Education • Media Release
About the Author: