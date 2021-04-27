Colorado Gains Eighth Congressional Seat with Final Census Population Count of 5.77M
Russ Baldwin | Apr 27, 2021 | Comments 0
Denver, CO – April 27, 2021 – The U.S. Census Bureau has announced its final population count of the 2020 Census and Colorado comes in at 5,773,714, getting one additional seat in the United States House of Representatives.
“Gaining this eighth seat in the U.S. Congress will provide more representation for Colorado in Washington D.C.,” said State Demographer for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Elizabeth Garner. “It will also change the state’s congressional map, dividing it into eight districts of about 722,771 people each.”
This Census indicates that Colorado has increased in population by 744,518 from the count of 5,029,196 in the 2010 Census, making it ninth in the U.S. for population growth.
Colorado’s growth rate of 14.8 percent is the sixth highest in the nation, moving it from the 22nd to the 21st largest state, overtaking Minnesota.
The full U.S. count for the 2020 Census is 331,449,281, an increase of around 23 million from 2010, at a growth rate of 7.4 percent. This is near the slowest growth in U.S. history.
The U.S. Census Bureau will release the data used for congressional and state redistricting in August, along with totals for voting age, population by race and ethnicity, total housing units, occupancy rates and group quarter-counts. DOLA will derive Colorado county and municipal population counts from that data as well. By later in the year or early 2022, the Bureau will release additional data by age and household types.
The State Demography Office within DOLA has been working with the U.S. Census Bureau since 2016 to prepare for the 2020 Census by amending boundaries, updating lists of addresses, and leading outreach regarding the importance and safety of the 2020 Census with the State Complete County Committee.
“In receiving the official state count today, we can finally begin to evaluate our estimates over the last decade, as well as the 2020 Census overall.” Garner added.
For more 2020 Census Apportionment Counts press information, please visit the U.S. Census Bureau at: www.census.gov/newsroom/press-kits/2021/2020-census-apportionment-counts.html
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Education • Elections • Events • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: