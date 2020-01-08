Buxton-Andrade and Grasmick Announce Re-election Bids
Two Prowers County Commissioners, Wendy Buxton-Andrade and Tom Grasmick, have announced their candidacies for new terms as commissioners. Buxton-Andrade has served for seven years and Grasmick has been in office for the past three years. Buxton-Andrade represents District 3 in the county and Grasmick represents District One.
Buxton-Andrade noted she has witnessed a shift in Prowers County since taking office in 2012. “I believe Prowers County is beginning to grow again and will step back into the place where we can all thrive and a place where our children will want to return to raise their families. Prowers County is stepping back into a leadership role at the regional and state levels, which provides opportunity to bring about positive and important change in our county. Our job growth is improving again, and our economy is growing at a slow, but steady pace,” she stated, asking for support in the 2020 general election, set for November 3rd.
Grasmick said the Commissioners have been working on several areas of improvement for local residents, stressing economic growth and assisting new businesses in their development efforts. “That to us, is the most important agenda we face right now,” he explained, adding the Commissioners enjoy a good working relationship with each other and are united to improve the county. “We’ve been working on 1041 land use regulations and most recently have begun to update our county policies and procedures regulations. We’ve been studying what needs to be done to improve them for the past two years and we’re moving forward,” he stated. Grasmick is entering as a candidate for another four year term.
County Commissioner Ron Cook is not up for re-election in this cycle.
