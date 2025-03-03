Prowers County welcomes Abbie Campbell as new County Treasurer
Barbara Crimond | Mar 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Abbie Campbell is sworn in by Judge Porter as new County Treasurer
Abbie Campbell was sworn in as the Prowers County Treasurer by Judge Porter to begin her new role, after being appointed to the position last week. Treasurer Campbell will be serving the remainder of Treasurer Wittman’s term which will end in January of 2027. Wittman announced her retirement in late January after more than 13 year serving as the County Treasurer.
Treasurer Campbell began her finance career in the banking industry working with multiple area institutions, up until 2021 when she accepted a position as a tax clerk for the County, followed by her appointment to Deputy Treasurer in February of 2024. Treasurer Campbell said “She is looking forward to serving the residents of Prowers County and would like to extend a thank you to Judy Wittman for being a great leader and mentor over the years” Treasurer Campbell was also grateful to her husband for his encouragement and devotion, and to her family for their continuous support.
County Commissioner Ron Cook said “she has been a great asset to the county over the past 4 years and I am confident in her knowledge and ability to run the department well.” County Commissioner Roger Stagner said “I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from people visiting the Treasurer office and their interactions with Abbie.”
Please join us in welcoming Abbie to her new role.
