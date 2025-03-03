Prowers Commissioners appoint Abbie Campbell as new County Treasurer, hear from USDA Wildlife Services
Barbara Crimond | Mar 03, 2025
Three officers with the USDA Wildlife Services attended the February 25 morning work session of the Prowers County Commissioners. Before they gave their presentation, they were asked to explain the recent event in Lamar where a large number of European Starlings were poisoned. The city and county had little if any notice of the planned eradication of the birds. County and city employees present at the meeting told the officers that a large number of citizens were alarmed and concerned by the event. The officers were asked that in the future, more advance notice and information about how and why such an event needed to take place would be appreciated so that citizens knew what was going on. Joey Gacnik, one of the area Wildlife Specialists, explained the procedure used with the starlings and said it was targeted specifically to that species, which is invasive and destructive to crops. Gacnik then asked the commissioners to consider contracting with the USDA as part of a cooperative funding program with other area counties to provide “on call” services for any wildlife issues that might arise. He presented data showing potential savings to the county by reducing livestock and agricultural loss due to predation and disease. The commissioners told the officers that they would be discussing it and would make a decision.
The commissioners interviewed the two candidates who recently applied for the County Treasurer’s position during the morning work session as well. The present Treasurer, Judy Wittman, recently retired and the selected candidate will fulfil the remainder of Wittman’s term and would then be up for election in 2027 when the term expires. Commissioners later voted to appoint Abbie Campbell to the position. Abbie has been working in the department since 2021 and has been Deputy Treasurer since February of 2024 and is very well acquainted with what the job entails and is highly qualified.
The next meeting of the Prowers County Commissioners is Tuesday, March 11.
