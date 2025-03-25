Southeastern Development Services provides vital services to our area
Barbara Crimond | Mar 25, 2025 | Comments 0
Southeastern Developmental Services (SDS) just might be one of the most important community-serving nonprofits in our area that many people have never heard of. Or, if you’re like me, you’ve heard of it and seen the building on 4th St in Lamar but never gave much thought as to what SDS actually does or what goes on inside the building. I had the pleasure of attending the recent Share the Spirit Foundation’s shoe distribution there recently and I came away with a sense of appreciation for what the organization provides to the Lamar area and the loving care I saw each individual receive from staff. I was “wowed” by how much the employees who work there love what they do, their exuberance clearly evident. During the shoe event, I spoke with Megan Kirmer who is Director of the “Thrive Program” at SDS. This program offers life skills, games, activities, and community excursions Monday through Thursday each week to many of the 58 individuals SDS serves. Skills such as laundry, doing dishes and social skills help the individuals become more independent so they can better integrate into the community. She told me that she was surprised by how much she loved her role with SDS, starting with her very first day there, and can’t imagine doing anything else. Her smile is infectious and our conversation was interspersed with hugs given to her by several of the more verbal and demonstrative individuals. One told me that “she’s my boss” before playfully whispering “I’m really her boss” and then laughing heartily as he hugged her. He also told her that he was going to beat her at the upcoming bingo game, a challenge she laughingly accepted. Megan suggested I speak with the Executive Director, Mark Henson before I left, as I wanted to know more about this incredible organization and its many offerings.
Henson, along with Director of Operations Jared Penaflor and Human Resources Director Nicole O’Harra, graciously met with me for quite a while, answering my questions and giving an overview and history of the organization. Henson, a US Marines veteran, also serves as the Head Girls Basketball Coach in Rocky Ford. Penaflor, in addition to his duties at SDS, is a full-time Trooper with the Colorado State Patrol. He said he loves working with special-needs adults too much to not be a part of SDS. While Henson, Penaflor and O’Harra haven’t been with SDS for a long time, they have big plans and a passion for their work that was very evident as we talked. I was shocked to learn that SDS has been a Lamar fixture for 61 years and Henson said “We want to be here for another 61”. SDS was founded with the dream and goal of providing opportunities to the intellectually and disabled in the community. It has grown and expanded during these years and now offers an array of services to adult individuals and their families in Prowers, Baca, Kiowa and Eastern Bent counties. In addition to the services provided at the 4th St. location, SDS operates 3 group homes in Lamar, where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who require supervised assistance receive an increased level of 24/7 support. Several other individuals live with their parents/families or with local loving “host homes” who give them their own place to call home at the end of the busy days spent at SDS participating in the many group activities and enjoying meals with their friends there. A couple of the individuals are able to live independently in their own homes.
SDS also has a vocational program, supporting employment for individuals interested in learning skills hands-on, and job coaching for those seeking employment in the community. Henson excitedly told me about the planned aquaponic garden, in which vegetables grow in water fertilized by the fish that make up the symbiotic relationship. The fish, when mature, will also serve as a food supply for the group. The garden will be built on property near Lamar High School and can be utilized and enjoyed by special-needs students as well. The goal of the garden is both an enrichment program for the SDS individuals as well as a way to provide food for them and lower overall operating costs. Any vegetables grown that exceed the center’s needs will be offered to local restaurants.
SDS is a non-profit organization with 98% of their funding provided by Medicaid. They also depend on grants and fundraising. The group doesn’t receive a blanket amount from Medicaid, but instead bills Medicaid only for each individual’s specific services needed. When asked whether the recent spate of Federal funding freezes and uncertainty about Medicaid funding specifically, I was told that they aren’t worried “yet” and are trying to relax and keep providing their much-needed services because “that’s what we’re here for”.
Another fact that surprised me about SDS is that it is one of Lamar’s top five employers. They offer very competitive wages, having recently raised their minimum wage rate. They are always accepting applications for persons looking for employment. Much more information about them is available on their website, www.sdsccb.org. They also have a Facebook page, kept up to date with photos and information about their activities.
By: Barbara Crimond
About the Author: