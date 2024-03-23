West Boat Ramp to close for week as a dredge is removed from John Martin Reservoir State Park
Barbara Crimond | Mar 23, 2024 | Comments 0
March 22, 2024
HASTY, Colo. – A dredge and barges that spent the winter performing maintenance at John Martin Reservoir State Park will be removed from the water beginning April 1, requiring a disruption in the public use of boat ramps at the park.
The dredging company expects to need a full week to remove its equipment, which will require Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close the West Boat Ramp, likely until April 5 when all equipment is expected to be gone.
The West Boat Ramp will be closed to allow the company a safe zone to maneuver its large trucks and trailers and load its barges and dredge without risk to the public.
To accommodate park guests wishing to put boats on the water, CPW plans to reopen the East Boat Ramp on April 1.
In the event the dredge company completes its work sooner than expected, the West Boat Ramp will reopen to the public.
For updates, please contact the park at 719-829-1801.
###
Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife
Filed Under: County • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Recreation
About the Author: