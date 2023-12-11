Zonta Club Highlights Annual Domestic Violence Project
Russ Baldwin | Dec 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Zonta Club of Prowers County completed sixteen days of activities in support of Zonta International’s Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women with 16 Days of Activism. In addition to attending the proclamation signings at the Prowers County Commissioners’ Meeting and the Lamar City Council Meeting, members performed daily activities from Saturday November 25th through Sunday December 10th.
Actions included hanging a banner at the train depot, decorating a storefront window, setting orange pinwheels at the County Courthouse and County Annex, placing silhouettes at entrances to the Library, Community building and the County Courthouse, installing orange ribbons around downtown light posts, and participating in the Red Sand Project spreading the message across town locations including Lamar Community College.
Several of the events were open to the public including the In Her Shoes Event and Discussion and a showing of Knots: A Forced Marriage Story at the Cultural Events Center. Additionally, club members donated funds and gifts to the Domestic Safety Resource Center at a potluck and in lieu of a dinner out.
The final weekend concluded with a Take Back the Night walk downtown and a photo op at the train depot signaling the last day. A request was made of the club to present their award-winning advocacy program at the Zonta International District 12 Area 4 meeting in Cañon City in April 2024.
From Liz Whitham
