Grants Will Provide Additional Lighting for Lamar’s Parks
Russ Baldwin | Jan 09, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar Police Chief and Mayor Kirk Crespin officiated at the swearing-in ceremony for two new Lamar Police Department officers, Joshua Bourdreau and Liam Toomey at the outset of the January 9th council meeting.
City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz recapped the 2023 Department of Justice Safer Street Grants the city received at the end of 2022. The $36,000 will be applied to increased lighting at city parks to include Willow Creek, North Side, Escondido, Pocket and North Gateway parks. Motion sensor lights will also be installed as well as lighting the entrances to men’s and women’s restrooms and illuminating the entire skate park area.
An addendum to the original contract for Maggart and Sons was approved by the council for painting for the vestibule entryway to the Cultural Events Center as well as the hallway, entry to the Lamar Library, and for staining and lacquering 37 doors in the municipal building. The total cost will be $16,380 with 90 days afforded completion of the project. This project, according to Treasurer Schwartz, was not budgeted for 2022.
The council conducted its annual, selective bidding for aggregate materials and snow removal for the new year with various businesses. The bidding was awarded to All Rite Paving and Redi Mix and Brannan Aggregate for concrete, flowable mix and asphalt.
Craig Brooks, former Chief Building Inspector, was hired by the City of Lamar as an independent contractor. Brooks retired at the end of 2022, ending his employee service to the city at that point. His services, at $50 per hour, will be based on an as-needed situation. Administrator Evans said the city is currently training the current clerk, Stephanie Strube, in the Building department as his replacement and is beginning a search for her replacement as clerk. Councilmen Bellomy and Gonzales cast ‘no’ votes on the contract.
The council approved the locations where City of Lamar meeting schedules will be posted under the Colorado Open Meetings Law to include the City of Lamar website, Council Chambers, City Hall bulletin board, Recreation Department, Street and Water Departments, Lamar Light and Power, LCC and Lamar Schools as well as local and regional media outlets.
Coffee with Rob is back for 2023 and City Administrator, Rob Evans noted the Pit Stop will host on Wednesday, January 18th and the TA Center on North Main Street on January 25th. “Clue” will be the next theatrical presentation from the Lamar Library’s Trailblazer Company. Walk-in auditions are scheduled for Saturday, January 21st from 2 to 4pm and the following Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 8pm at the Cultural Events Center. The 103rd annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce banquet will be held at 6pm at the Lamar Eagles Lodge on Friday, January 27th…rsvp to 336-4379 for tickets.
In general civic updates, Evans told the council there has been a weight test on the Ft Bent Canal bridge and the city has taken over activities at the Lamar Senior Center. “All current activities, including monthly commodities distribution will still take place,” he stated, adding the new contact numbers for the Center have been changed to 336-4072 and 719-691-1484 for rental information for the kitchen and the hall. LAVAAA will hold a senior’s seminar at 7pm on January 18th at 7pm, presumably at the Center. This is part of a strategic planning session held every four years, according to councilman Mike Bellomy.
Mayor Kirk Crespin provided the latest news regarding the development of an Arby’s fast food franchise for Lamar on North Main Street. “The state has given us an okay regarding EPA testing at the site and they found no contamination for any holding tanks that may have been buried on the property,” he said adding that he has been in contact with the corporation, but aside from additional material costs over the past year and the lack of bidding contractors on the site, there may be a delay in any form of groundbreaking for some time to come. At this point there are no deadlines or schedules.
The city is going to look at posting pre-speed limits for southbound traffic crossing the Arkansas River bridge. Councilman Bellomy has expressed concern for traffic having to go from 55 mph to 35 mph once they enter the city limits, right at the point where the two, new motels, Cobblestone and Cow Palace, are under construction as well as any traffic from Scooters. He suggested that an early warning sign, giving notice of an approaching speed change could be erected without a CDOT state study.
