Thanksgiving Holiday News Release from City of Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Nov 16, 2022 | Comments 0
All City of Lamar offices will be closed Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed. The Community Building will reopen on Saturday, November 26th at regular hours. All other city offices (including the City of Lamar Library) will remain CLOSED until Monday, November 28th, 2022.
Commercial Refuse Collection scheduled for Wednesday, November 23th, 2022 will be collected on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022. Refuse collection scheduled for Thursday, November 24th will be collected on Wednesday, November 23th. Refuse collection scheduled for Friday November 25th will remain the same.
Residential Refuse Collection for Thursday, November 24th will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23th. This includes the Willow Valley areas and the Parkview sub-division. Residential refuse collection for Friday, November 25th will remain the same.
The City of Lamar Landfill will be OPEN on Wednesday, November 23th. It will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 24th in observance of Thanksgiving Day. It will reopen on Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
NOTICE: Free weekend will take place on November 26th (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and November 27th (12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Cardboard Route for Wednesday, November 23th will be collected on Tuesday, November 22nd. Friday, November 25th will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd.
