Frankie Arguello – April 13, 1970 – November 26, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 29, 2022 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Frankie Arguello will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allen Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Frankie will be held from 1:00PM until 5:00PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Frankie was born on April 13, 1970 at Fort Ord, California to Daniel Frank and Toni (Crespin) Arguello and passed away on November 26, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 52.
He is preceded in death by his father Daniel Frank Arguello, brother Danny Arguello, maternal grandparents Alfred and Marie Crespin, paternal grandmother Percy Henderson and niece Malissa Arguello.
Frankie is survived by his mother Toni Arguello of Lamar, CO, brother Lenny Arguello of Lamar, CO and sons Isaac Arguello and Emilio Arguello as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankie Arguello Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: