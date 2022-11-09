CROP PRODUCTION – NOVEMBER 2022
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS
Based on November 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 136.4 million bushels, down 8 percent from last year’s 148.4 million bushels, according to the November 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The 1.10 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are unchanged from the October forecast but 50,000 acres below the 1.15 million acres harvested a year ago. Corn yield is estimated at 124.0 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from the October 1 forecast and 5.0 bushels per acre below last year’s final yield. As of October 30, Colorado’s corn harvested for grain was 45 percent complete, compared with 67 percent last year and the 5-year average of 59 percent. The corn crop was rated 15 percent very poor, 24 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 22 percent good, and 1 percent excellent as of October 30.
Sorghum production in 2022 is forecast at 9.9 million bushels, down from the 14.8 million bushels harvested last year. Growers expect to harvest 450,000 acres this year, unchanged from the October forecast but up 50,000 acres from the area harvested last year. Average yield is forecast at 22.0 bushels per acre, down 8.0 bushels per acre from the October 1 forecast and down 15.0 bushels per acre from last year. As of October 30, Colorado’s sorghum harvested for grain was estimated at 65 percent complete, compared with 76 percent last year and the 5-year average of 59 percent. The sorghum crop was rated 2 percent very poor, 12 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 35 percent good, and 9 percent excellent as of October 30.
Sugarbeet production in Colorado is forecast at 555,000 tons, down 30 percent from the 795,000 tons produced in 2021. Growers expect to harvest 21,100 acres this year, compared with 23,600 acres a year ago. Yields are expected to average 26.3 tons per acre, down 1.6 tons per acre from the October 1 forecast and down from last year’s yield of 33.7 tons per acre. Harvest of sugarbeets was estimated at 60 percent complete, compared with 93 percent last year and the 5-year average of 81 percent as of October 30. The sugarbeet crop was rated 50 percent fair and 50 percent good as of October 30.
Potato growers in Colorado produced an estimated 21.1 million hundredweight of potatoes this year, down 2 percent from last year’s crop. Average yield, at 400 hundredweight per acre, decreased 10 hundredweight per acre from the yield attained last year. The harvested area, estimated at 52,700 acres, is up from the 52,400 acres harvested last year.
