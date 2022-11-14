Colorado Crop/Progrress Report-Week Ending Nov 13, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: A primarily dry, cool week allowed harvest and fieldwork to continue, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Statewide, soil moisture supplies declined, and precipitation was mainly confined to the northwestern portion of the State.
According to the United States Drought Monitor for November 8, just under 47 percent of the State was categorized in moderate drought or worse, up slightly from the previous week. Slightly more than 23 percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, up 9 percentage points from last week. The exceptional drought conditions noted across portions of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties remain unchanged from last week, accounting for less than one percent of the State.
Cooler than average temperatures were seen across most of the State, with the northeastern corner experiencing
temperatures more than six degrees below average. The average maximum temperature reached above 60 degrees in the southeastern portion of the State, while lows in the teens were seen in the mountains.
Sunflower harvest progressed well last week in eastern Colorado, but still trails the average harvest pace of 81 percent complete. Frozen ground on the western slopes and in the San Luis Valley has halted most field work. Fourth cutting of alfalfa and sugarbeet harvest is virtually complete across the State.
Statewide, emergence of the 2023 winter wheat crop was almost complete, with 97 percent of the crop emerged, compared with last year at 88 percent and the 5-year average of 92 percent. Corn for grain harvest made significant progress last week, but still fell short of the previous year at 93 percent and the 5-year average of 86 percent.
Livestock remained in mostly good condition. Stored feed supplies were rated 21 percent very short, 35 percent short, 43 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 85 percent average and 15 percent light. Cattle death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light.
