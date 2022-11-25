CCAC to Host District Meetings
Russ Baldwin | Nov 25, 2022 | Comments 0
The CCAC will be hosting district meetings this winter. At these meetings, CCAC staff will be discussing CCAC updates and taking feedback on the research program. We will also have guests from the U.S. Grains Council and USMEF to talk about issues impacting the corn industry and how the checkoff investment is utilized.
Attendees should RSVP to colsen@coloradocorn.com by November 23 with the location where they would like to attend, their name and contact information.
District Meeting Schedule:
District 7 will be on:
December 7th: 5 – 6:30 pm
Hickory House Restaurant
Address: 1115 N Main St, Lamar, CO 81052
