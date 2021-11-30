Hands Off the Toys, Grinch!
Russ Baldwin | Nov 30, 2021
The Colorado State Patrol and Port of Entry volunteers at the Lamar Walmart had an unexpected visit from the infamous Grinch, Friday, November 26th during their annual toy drive the day following Thanksgiving. Perhaps he was just adding well wishes for a generous season of donations as the last thing you want to do is steal a present in the presence of the law!
The Venture Crew will be at Walmart to collect toy donations on Saturday, December 11th from 1-3pm. All distribution boxes will be picked up on Wednesday, December 15th and toy sacking will begin on Saturday, December 18th. Families receiving the toys should be at the Toys for Tots headquarters between 9am to 11am on Thursday, December 23rd.
Drop boxes for gifts are located at the Cornerstone Resource Center at 310 East Olive Street and Paul’s Body Shop at 7345 U.S. Hwy 50. Please do not donate any used toys!
Monetary donations and any new or unwrapped toys will be gladly accepted. The ages run between newborn and 15 years old. We appreciate your help in spreading Christmas cheer to the children in our Prowers County community.
Cash donations can be sent to 1208 South 5th Street. Contact Darlene Lopez at 688-0167 for additional information.
