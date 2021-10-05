Trinidad to Host Action 22 Annual Meeting
Russ Baldwin | Oct 05, 2021 | Comments 0
Action22 is proud to host this year’s Annual Meeting in historic Trinidad, Colorado during their Colexico Spaghetti Western Festival. This destination event will begin Friday, October 15th at Trinidad State College Auditorium and will finish Saturday at the Arthur Mitchell Museum.
We invite you to come share, inspire and recharge with your fellow members as you participate in this Action22 experience. In a way you have never imagined before, you will also discover the gem known as Trinidad, Colorado. Register now by scanning QR code below with your camera’s phone or look for email blasts from Action22. Any questions, sara.blackhurst@action22.org
Agenda:
Friday, October 15th
Noon Registration Begins, Massari Theater, Trinidad State College
1:00 A22 Talks, Trinidad State College Massari Theatre
5:30 VIP Reception
7:00 COLEXICO Event, Downtown Trinidad
Saturday, October 16th
8:00 Fisher’s Peak Explore
9:00 History/Creative Industry Tour
10:00 Public/Private Partnerships Workshop, A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art
12:00 Luncheon with Elected Officials, A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art
Registration: sara.blackhurst@action22.org or text at 719-369-7901
