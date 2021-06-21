Chamber and Donuts at Community State Bank
Russ Baldwin | Jun 21, 2021 | Comments 0
Employees at the Community State Bank at 717 North Main Street in Lamar enjoyed donuts this past Friday, courtesy of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce as board members paid their weekly visit to a local business.
Community State Bank is a full service operation open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5pm with the teller’s line from 8:30 to 5:30pm for customer convenience. Call at 719-336-3272. Community State Bank employs 15 people from around the area including: Scott, Craig, Dan, Kirk, Rita, Marla, Violet, Cecelia, Monse, Lydia, Mirage, Cole, Josh, Tracy and Elise.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Economy • Entertainment • Lamar Chamber of Commerce
About the Author: