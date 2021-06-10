Bike to Work Day Set for Wednesday, June 23rd

The annual Bike to Work Day, sponsored by High Plains Community Health Center and the Lamar Parks and Rec Department will offer a sit-down breakfast this year, as opposed to the Covid-oriented, ‘drive-thru’ in 2020.

Participants will ride their bikes to the Lamar Community Building between 7 and 8am on Wednesday, June 23rd and can enjoy a healthy breakfast and received a free ‘Bike to Work’, tee shirt when they register to participate.  Entry information is available at the community building.  Call 336-2774 for information.   Riders are asked to please wear bike safety equipment to and from the event.

