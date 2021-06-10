Bike to Work Day Set for Wednesday, June 23rd
Russ Baldwin | Jun 10, 2021 | Comments 0
The annual Bike to Work Day, sponsored by High Plains Community Health Center and the Lamar Parks and Rec Department will offer a sit-down breakfast this year, as opposed to the Covid-oriented, ‘drive-thru’ in 2020.
Participants will ride their bikes to the Lamar Community Building between 7 and 8am on Wednesday, June 23rd and can enjoy a healthy breakfast and received a free ‘Bike to Work’, tee shirt when they register to participate. Entry information is available at the community building. Call 336-2774 for information. Riders are asked to please wear bike safety equipment to and from the event.
Filed Under: Entertainment • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety • Recreation
About the Author: