Beverly Fink…September 18, 1934 – June 22, 2021
Beverly Ann (Clinton) Fink passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Beverly was born in Garnett, Kansas on September 18, 1934 to Fern Ewing. She, her brother, Richard, and sister, Lois, were raised by her mother and Inez (“Auntie”) and Harry Shores (Fern’s sister and brother-in-law.
She graduated from Garnett High School in 1952. She excelled at and enjoyed academics, playing the saxophone in the band, and twirling. She then attended Ottawa University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1956. She later earned a Masters in Education from Kansas State University.
While at Ottawa University, she met H. Wayne Fink (Class of 1958) and they were wed on October 21, 1955. She and Wayne were lifelong supporters of Ottawa, serving on the Alumni Association Board and holding various other volunteer leadership positions. Wayne and Beverly jointly received the Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award in 2010 for their long-time service to the University.
Beverly had a long and impactful career in education. After graduating from Ottawa, she taught high school in Garnett, Kansas and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to support the family (as they helped to raise Wayne’s siblings). During her career, she was a librarian, a substitute and English teacher, debate and forensic coach at Manhattan Junior and Senior High and a drama teacher in Lamar Colorado. When she and Wayne returned to Manhattan in 1997, she found renewed purpose as a Gifted Facilitator and Advanced Placement Coordinator, positions she held until her death. She was also active in state and national Gifted and Talented Organizations.
As a pastor’s wife, the church was an important part of her life. She and Wayne were very active in each of the local churches in Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Colorado where Wayne served as pastor, volunteering as a youth leader, Sunday School teacher and member of the choir, among other roles. Beverly also served on various committees at the regional and national level of the American Baptist Church and its related organizations.
After overcoming her fear of flying, Beverly traveled extensively both domestically and internationally. Her trips took her to such places as China, Germany, England, Italy and Australia/New Zealand. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, puzzles, board games and corresponding with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and her siblings. She is survived by her two children, Jan (Jeff) Call of Pennsylvania and Daniel (Jacqueline Bryant) of Colorado, two grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and other treasured family members, colleagues and friends.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Manhattan, Kansas on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., with internment at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Rev. H. Wayne Fink and Beverly Clinton Fink Scholarship Fund at Ottawa University or the Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
