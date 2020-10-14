Colorado Crop Progress & Condition, Week Ending 10-11-20
Russ Baldwin | Oct 14, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Another dry week with above normal temperatures advanced harvest progress last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Harvest of most spring crops was ahead of average.
In northeastern counties, corn for grain harvest progressed although moisture content was still high in several locales. Corn silage harvest was virtually complete and sugarbeet harvest continued. A county report noted sugarbeet yields were around average or slightly below. Seeding of winter wheat approached completion.
Livestock producers continued to heavily cull herds in response to drought and provide supplemental feed. Feed supplies were notably shortening due to early feeding.
Drought continued to worsen in east central counties and no moisture was received last week. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report showed extreme drought (D3) expanded throughout the district.
A county report noted winter wheat emergence was better than anticipated with continued dry conditions.
In southwestern counties, exceptional drought (D4) conditions expanded and the entire district was experiencing at least extreme drought. Some light rain and snow was received over the weekend but was limited to the high country.
In the San Luis Valley, potato harvest continued to move quickly and most growers were finished by week’s end. A county report mentioned some potato fields had a high percentage of large potatoes.
Southeastern counties experienced another hot and dry week with no moisture.
Harvest continued and less wind was noted last week. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 15 percent very short, 23 percent short, 57 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 63 percent average and 37 percent light. Cattle death loss was 86 percent average and 14 percent light.
