CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION WEEK ENDING MAY 31, 2020 AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2020 | Comments 0
Warm and dry weather interspersed with isolated moisture advanced spring crop development ahead of average gains for this time of year, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northeastern counties, continued hot and windy conditions depleted soil moisture supplies and crop stress from lack of moisture was noticeable. Concern was high for viability of non-irrigated spring crops unless moisture is received.
Wheat stem sawfly infestations were also noted throughout the district. East central counties received needed moisture in areas while others remained dry. Concerns remained regarding deteriorating rangeland and non-irrigated crop conditions. Winter wheat condition continued to decline in areas due to no received moisture. Isolated incidences of stripe rust were also reported in the district.
Reports from Kiowa county noted some corn and sorghum producers were not able to plant acreage due to severe lack of moisture. Heavy insect pressure and consequent damage to alfalfa fields was noted in Adams county. Western counties received moisture in areas, but it was not enough to make a dent in drought conditions.
In the San Luis Valley, a few beneficial rain showers were observed, but overall conditions remained very dry. Potato emergence was well ahead of the average due to increased heat units. Rangeland conditions continued to suffer due to lack of moisture.
In southeastern counties, rangeland that received recent moisture was in better shape compared to drier areas. Livestock producers were notably still feeding stock and feed supplies were shortening. Winter wheat conditions continued to decline with reports of abandonment.
Increase insect prevalence was noted in alfalfa.
As of May 29, 2020, snowpack in Colorado was 65 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 14 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 16 percent short, 77 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 53 percent average and 47 percent light. Cattle death loss was 77 percent average and 23 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Environment • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: