Election News from Prowers County Clerk and Recorder for 2025 Coordinated Election
Barbara Crimond | Oct 12, 2025 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS:
2025 Coordinated Election ballots are being sent out on Friday, October 10, 2025 and should be arriving during the week of October 13-17, 2025. Be on the watch for your ballot in the mail. If you do not receive your ballot by October 24, 2025 contact the Clerk and Recorder’s Office for a replacement ballot at 719-336-8011. The last day the County Clerk’s Office can send a ballot through the mail (USPS) is October 27, 2025. If your address on your voter registration is not up to date or incorrect, you will NOT receive your ballot in the mail because ballots cannot be forwarded and will be returned back to us as undeliverable. Please contact the Clerk and Recorder’s Office for assistance with a ballot replacement or any questions or concerns you may have about your voter registration record or ballot.
RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOT:
Return your voted ballot to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office as soon as possible. The sooner we receive your voted ballot back, the sooner we can provide unofficial election night results. Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots or to register to vote.
IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE 2025 COORDINATED ELECTION:
Monday, October 27, 2025: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the Coordinated Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
Saturday, November 1, 2025: Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots or registering to vote.
Tuesday, November 4, 2025: ELECTION DAY Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052 for election purposes only. No motor vehicle transactions will be processed that day.
Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Last day to finish tabulating ballots cast by military and overseas electors. (No later than 8 days after election day.)
The County Clerk and Recorder Office can be reached at 719-336-8011 for voter and election questions or email at election@prowerscounty.net.
