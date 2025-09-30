US 50 Business/I-25 intersection undergoing massive construction project – Prowers County residents traveling to Pueblo, Colorado Springs will need to take detour beginning October 10
Barbara Crimond | Sep 30, 2025 | Comments 0
Travel Alert – Southbound Ramp Closures at the I-25/US 50B Interchange
Beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, a long-term closure of the southbound I-25 off-ramp to eastbound US 50B and the westbound US 50B on-ramp to southbound I-25 is required to advance and facilitate the construction of the I-25 and US 50B interchange.
Motorists will be detoured to CO 47 to access eastbound US 50B and southbound I-25. Access to southbound I-25 from westbound US 50B and eastbound US 50B from southbound I-25 will return with substantial completion of the interchange project.
About the Project
The Colorado Department of Transportation in partnership with SEMA Construction began reconstruction efforts on the Interstate 25 and US Highway 50 intersection in December 2024. This project is located in Pueblo on I-25 (MP 99.7 to MP 101.4) and on US 50 (MP 315.9 to MP 316.6). During construction, crews will build:
- Five new bridge structures
- Retaining noise walls
- Roadway and ramp reconstruction
- Embankment
- Safety improvements
- Drainage and erosion control along the five miles of impacted roadway
Once complete, the interchange will be located just north of the current interchange and will operate as a diverging diamond interchange, which will improve drivability and provide safer driving conditions for motorists.
Work on the $114 million I-25/US 50B Interchange project began in December 2024. During construction, crews will build five new bridge structures, retaining and noise walls, roadway and ramp reconstruction, embankment, safety improvements, drainage and erosion control. Once complete, the interchange will b located just north of the current interchange and will operate as a diverging diamond interchange to improve drivability and provide safer driving conditions for motorists. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer 2027.
- Construction Cost: $114 Million
- Contractor: SEMA Construction
- Timeline: December 2024 through summer 2027
- Location: Pueblo at the I-25 and US 50 interchange
- Nearest City: Pueblo
- Mile Point(s):
- I-25: MP 99.7 to 101.4
- US 50B: MP 315.9 to 316.6
- County: Pueblo
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release • Transportation
About the Author: