Sergio Banda Vargas
Barbara Crimond | Sep 23, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial celebration of life for former Lamar, Colorado resident, now of Billings, Montana will be held at a later date. Visitation for Sergio will be held on September 30, 2025 from 11:00AM until 3:00PM at
the Peacock Family chapel.
Sergio was born on May 28, 1979 at Salamanca Guanajuato, Mexico to Jose Banda Ojeda and Maria Vargas Moreno and passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 18, 2025 at the age of 46.
Sergio is survived by his parents, children Nayeli, Jose (America) and Gracelyn Banda.
He is also survived by his siblings Rosario, Angelica, Octavio, Ramon and Natalia Banda as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
