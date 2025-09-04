Nancy Jean James – June 4, 1935 – August 30, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 04, 2025 | Comments 0
Nancy Jean James entered her heavenly home on August 30th 2025. Nancy was born in Hunter, North Dakota to Edwin and Dorothy Collins on June 4th 1935. Her father’s job working for Cargill caused the family to move frequently, and she enjoyed growing up throughout North
Dakota and Minnesota with her mother, father, and brother Terry. After graduation, Nancy desired to help and heal others and attended Abbott School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her first nursing job led her to Eads, Colorado where she took care of her future
father-in-law. It was during this time she met and after only three months of dating married Jesse W. James Jr.
Jesse and Nancy spent many years in Eads where she worked for the local school district as a school nurse, at the hospital, and local clinic. During her time in Eads on the James ranch, she helped her husband raise cattle and raised two daughters Bonita and Donna. Nancy and Jesse spent forty years in Eads, until they decided to retire to Burlington, Colorado in 1992 to be closer to family. Throughout her life, Nancy was a devout Christian and enjoyed fellowship in both the First Baptist Church of Eads and later the First Baptist Church of
Burlington. Nancy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was always so proud of her friendships in both the church and Star. Her friendships were so important to her, you could always count on her to put in a roast or fix a glass of iced tea. The Cackle Club group of
Burlington friends always held an important place in her heart with their weekly gatherings. Family was the central part of her life. She was always so proud of her daughters, attending every ballgame/track meet or event they were involved in. This carried right over to her grandchildren. She had a special bond with her grandson Riley and was in the delivery room when he was born. She would tell others how she was the “first to hold his hand”. Her granddaughter Rachel holds a special place in her heart going to see her compete in activities
in school and church. Nancy followed through with this love of her family by following her great grandsons lives too by going to soccer and school programs.
Lately, Nancy enjoyed going on trips with her daughter Donna. They would make many trips to the mountains to gamble and sight see, even making a mother daughter trip with both her daughters to Branson, Missouri. Nancy loved when her daughter Bonita and son-in-law came to
stay. They loved shopping at Old Town and catching up (while Gordon took care of things around the house). Nancy loved when her family (or really anybody) would stop by to visit, spending hours playing games, watching grandchildren play, or just visiting. Christmas always held a special place in her heart. Each year she picked out a special ornament for each member of the family. She was a fantastic cook, and everyone looked forward to pecan pie, fudge, and peanut brittle. Her grandsons could always count on Grammy to sneak them cookies and candy
as well as a backyard silly string fight. Nancy had a way with people, and could talk to anybody. Her grandchildren both remember
how Gram could sit next to somebody and leave knowing their whole story. She was easy to talk to, and truly cared about the people she came in contact with. Nancy kept a detailed diary all her life and left behind boxes and boxes of journals/diaries. Detailing everything from the
lives of her loved ones to the cattle prices and weather. family, and most importantly her family. Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me.”
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse W. James Jr.; her parents, Dorothy and Edwin Collins; and her siblings, Terry Collins, Gary Collins, and Donna Collins. Left to remember her are her daughter Bonita McManus (Gordon) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her daughter Donna Williams of Burlington, Colorado; her two grandchildren, Riley (Ginger) Williams of Deer Trail, Colorado, and Rachel McManus of Lakewood, Colorado; and two amazing great-grandsons, Declan and Finnegan, Deer Trail.
Visitation will be held on September 7, 2025 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Brown Funeral Homes in Burlington, CO. Funeral services are on Monday September 8, 2025 at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Burlington, CO with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church in Burlington, CO. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services have been entrusted to the care of The Brown Funeral Homes.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: