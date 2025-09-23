Lamar Utility Board meeting of September 23, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 23, 2025 | Comments 0
The board approved minutes from the September 9 meeting as well as purchase orders 2025-00050 through 2025-00582. There was an unusually large number of purchase orders to approve due to the recent Tyler software conversion for the City of Lamar. Purchase orders totaled $1,226,408.58, of which $1,192,806.28 needed board approval. The largest purchase order was for ARPA for power purchased in August in the amount of $967,4842.02. Purchase order 2025-00065 was also a large amount, $113,242.69 to McWane, Inc. for ductile iron poles. Gas pipeline insurance from IMA Financial Group was in the amount of $20,282.00. Transformers from Sunbelt Solomon Services amounted to $10,085.00 and a primary meter set from Brannan Aggregates was in the amount of $23,381.41. Bills totaling $2,297,042.04 were approved for payment. This was also an unusually large amount due to catching up from the Tyler conversion.
An irrigation contract with Gary Lee Smith was approved. It is for a 10 hp irrigation pump, which is newly installed. Per the irrigation contract, Mr. Smith will be charged $10.00 per hp, resulting in a minimum payment of $100.00 annually and a $30.50 monthly service charge. Discussion was held regarding the 2026 budget.
