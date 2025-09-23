Lamar City Council meeting of September 22, 2025
All council members were present for the September 22, 2025 meeting. Mayor Kirk Crespin announced that the four finalists for the City Administrator position were in attendance, welcoming them and saying that it was an opportunity for them to see how council meetings are run. He gave a public thank-you to Doug Harbour for all his work with the recent 9-11 Tribute weekend events including the unveiling of the new statue at the Memorial.
City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz said that they are working on finishing the DOT’s taxiway grant at the airport, as well as the Brownfield grant. She said the Tyler software conversion continues to go well and that the September 29 payroll will be performed using the new software. They have had good feedback from city departments regarding the new software and said it is more efficient and easier to use than the previous software.
Interim City Administrators Manuel Tamez and Mayor Crespin gave the Administrator’s Report. The Meet and Greet for the 4 finalists for the City Administrator position will be Tuesday, September 23 from 5-8 pm at Tavern 1301. The PMC Carnival will be held September 25 from 6-8 pm at the LCC Wellness Center. The Annual Appreciation BBQ at the Big Timbers Museum will be September 25 from 5-7 pm with a charge of $2.50 for individuals and $5.00 for a family. The 4th Annual Tarantula Fest will be held in La Junta on September 27 from 10-7 in the downtown area. The next Common Grounds with Council will be Wednesday, October 1. The Lamar Chamber’s annual Octoberfest will be October 4 at the Chamber beginning at 11 am. Lamar’s Building Department is now fully staffed. The Lamar Library’s “Trunk or Treat” event will be October 31.
In Council Member reports, Joe Gonzales reported that the golf course has had several equipment breakdowns that will require repairs. The greens were recently top-dressed. The LCC Runnin’ Lopes golf team came in 2nd at the Eastern Wyoming tournament recently. The Two Shot tournament will be held this coming weekend. Several new events have been added to this tournament, with hopes that the public will participate as well as the registered teams (there are 40 teams this year, with two golfers per team). New events will be a long drive contest, a glow in the dark long drive contest and a putting contest, all of which are open to the public. A “Birdie Bar” will also be new this year from 10-6.
Tallie Harmon, Executive Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity, spoke to Council with a brief overview of all the PEP offers the county and stated that with the hiring of Brent Bates this summer, they hope to be able to present monthly updates to Council. She mentioned the upcoming 3rd Annual Career Fair on October 8 from 9 am to 3:30 pm, which is open to high school and college students as well as adults. The VIP Social will be held on October 8 at 5:30 pm at the Cow Palace.
Mike Duffy, Lamar’s liaison to Ports to Plains, gave a brief update to Council, saying that he would be attending a conference in Lubbock next week and will be presenting a report on same at a later date.
Council voted to appoint Shawnarae Falconburg to an open position on the city’s Tree Board with a term expiring March 1, 2028. Ms. Falconburg is a candidate for City Council in the upcoming election and if elected, will need to step down from the Tree Board. They also voted to allow Sue Lathrop of the Lamar Library to apply for a $5,000 John Henry Eldred, Jr. Foundation grant to be used for the Children’s Department. If granted, the money will be used for furniture, a LEGO table and materials for the department. Council approved allowing staff to apply for a T-Mobile grant in the amount of $49,300 with no city match to be used for updates to the stage and seating for the Enchanted Forest. They also approved allowing staff to apply for a $500,000 grant with no city match for another EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant for a four-year period.
Also approved was allowing the Lamar Police Department to apply for a 2026 VALE (Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement) grant in the amount of $23,624. Approved was renewing the County Health Pool’s Health and Dental plans for 2026. The renewal rate for medical/prescription coverage increased 6.65%, dental coverage increased 8.5% and vision increased 3.5%. They also voted to approve CIRSA Worker’s Compensation renewal for 2026 with an increase of 23% from this year.
The next City Council meeting is Monday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m.
