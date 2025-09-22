Juanita Hammer – January 23, 1974 – September 19, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 22, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Eads resident, Juanita Hammer will be held
at a later date. Per Juanita’s request cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Juanita was born on January 23, 1974 at Denver, Colorado to Roy Lynn and Elda Irene (Reeves) Gordon and passed away on September 19, 2025 at the Memorial Hospital Central with her family by her side at the age of 51.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Christopher Gordon and brother Mike Reeves. Juanita is survived by her children Chelsea (AJ) Bolin and Layla (Travis Bloomfield) McPherson both of Eads, CO, grandchildren Waylon, Jai and Briar Bolin and her Step-father Chester McKinnis all of Eads, CO. She is also survived by her siblings John (Krysta) Gordon, Marisa Gordon both of Denver, CO and Bobbi Lord of Eads, CO as well as numerous niece, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juanita Hammer Memorial fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
