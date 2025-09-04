Jack Gentz – October 27, 1941 – August 14, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 04, 2025 | Comments 0
A Graveside service for longtime Lamar Resident, Jack Gentz, will be held at 10:00 am on Mon Friday, September 12, 2025 with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Faith First Family Church officiating. Per Jack’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Jack was born at Lamar, Colorado on October 27, 1941 to John and Hazel (Thompson) Gentz and passed away at Memorial Central Hospital on August 14, 2025 with his family by his side at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Tanya Faye Gentz and his siblings Bernard John Gentz, Earl Allen Gentz and Virginia Rae Gentz. Jack is survived by his wife Marilyn Gentz of the family home in Lamar, CO, children Jack (Barb) Gentz and Kellie Dewey, all of Lamar, CO, and his grandchildren Derik (Taylor) Gentz of Colorado Springs, CO, Beth (Travis) Hart of Yukon, OK, Shelby (Josh) Bower and Tanya (Patrick Kuhn) Gentz both of Lamar, CO. Jack is also survived by his great-grandchildren Baylee and Ethan Gentz both of Colorado Springs, CO, Abrial and Aylen Hart of Yukon, OK, Tyreese, Chandler and Reagan Pope, Jacquilyn Bower, Asalynn Gentz and Avery Kuhn and his sister Louise Storie all of Lamar, CO, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the S.E.C.C.I. either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: