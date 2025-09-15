Election information from Prowers County Clerk’s Office
Barbara Crimond | Sep 15, 2025 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS FROM PROWERS COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE
When will ballots be mailed?
- Ballots will be mailed to Active eligible electors during the week of October 13-17, 2025.
What’s on my ballot?
Municipal Candidates
City of Lamar Mayor-At Large
Ward-1
Ward-2
Ward-3
Granada School District RE-1 Offices
Director District A
Director District C
Director District D
Director District E-There are no candidates for this office
State Measures
Proposition LL (STATUTORY)
Proposition MM (STATUTORY)
When can I return my ballot?
- You should return your voted ballot as soon as possible. Please don’t wait until election day to return it. The sooner we can tabulate all the ballots the sooner we can provide election night results.
Where do I return my ballot?
- Drop your voted ballot off at the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 301 S. Main St, Ste. 210, Lamar, CO (County Courthouse Building), or
- Drop your voted ballot in the 24/7 Secure Drop Boxes (no postage required) located in the parking lot east side of the County Courthouse Building, or
- You may also send your voted ballot by using the return envelope provided with adequate postage, BUT please be sure to allow enough time for our office to receive your ballot via USPS, as Post Mark dates DO NOT Count as received.
What if I don’t receive my ballot?
- Contact the Clerk & Recorder’s Office to confirm your voter registration record and verify your address. Our office will be able to assist you with any voting options.
Can I track my ballot?
- Yes, you may track your ballot online at https://prowers.ballottrax.net.
Check your mail-in ballot status on line: If you would like to verify that your ballot was received log onto www.govotecolorado.gov or sign up with the State’s BallotTrax System at: https://colorado.ballottrax.net.
ELECTION RESULTS: Unofficial election results may be posted election night, November 4, 2025 after 8:00 p.m. and after ballot tabulating is completed for the night. Results will be posted to the Prowers County website at: www.prowerscounty.net and on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.state.co.us/.
- Saturday, November 1, 2025: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for return of mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
- Tuesday, November 4, 2025: ELECTION DAY Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO.
Prowers County Election’s Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 for voter and election questions or by e-mailing at election@prowerscounty.net
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: