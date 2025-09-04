Donald John McCoin – November 17, 1925 – August 30, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 04, 2025 | Comments 0
Donald John McCoin, was born on November 17, 1925. He passed away Saturday August 30, 2025, at Prairie Pines Assisted in Eads, Colorado.
Don was the oldest of 4 children of John and Ruth McCoin. Don attended school in Mitchell, South Dakota and spent a lot of his childhood at his grandfather’s farm and ranch, who was a cattle and horse man.
After Don graduated from high school he entered the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific during World War II. He was assigned to landing aircraft and amphibious work in the area of Peleus and the western Caroline Islands. Following his discharge from the Navy, he joined the Coast Guard and served in Seattle and Alaska. During this time he married Esther Kempf. Following his discharge from the Coast Guard they moved to Denver Colorado where he worked as a sales manager at Standard Motors. He later owned and operated several furniture stores in Aurora. In 1973 they moved to Eads, Colorado, where Don purchased the Miller Hardware Store and operated it for several years. Don had several hobbies; raising and showing pigeons, a hobby he shared with his good friend Clyde Crow. On his place outside of town, he raised thoroughbred horses that he raced in New Mexico and Arizona; Mules, Mammoth Jacks, various other animals over the years, and his classic Volkswagen cars, which he loved driving and tuning up. Don was honored to be accepted to attend one of the Honor Flights for World War II Veterans to visit the Memorials in Washington D.C. which he enjoyed very much.
Don and Esther had 3 children, a daughter Linda and two sons Tracy and Joel. Preceding him in death were his wife Esther, his daughter Linda, his son Tracy, his parents John and Ruth, his sister Elaine and his brother John. He leaves behind his son Joel (Barbara), 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons.
In lieu of flowers or plants donations can be made to the Eads Senior Center. Graveside funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 at the Eads Cemetery with Pastor Mark Imel officiating. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at
www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads.
Filed Under: Obituary
