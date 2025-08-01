Bustang Celebrates a Decade of Serving Colorado State-run transit system has offered more than two million rides in its first 10 years
Barbara Crimond | Aug 01, 2025 | Comments 0
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Bustang – the state-run interregional passenger express bus service that connects major population and employment centers, local and national transit systems, the mountains and plains, and everything in between.
“This milestone marks ten years of a successful service that Coloradans continue choosing,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “Over the past decade, Bustang has significantly increased ridership and grown its reach— providing access to an expanding range of popular destinations that serve both residents and visitors. This past year, Bustang served almost four times its initial customer base — helping to reduce traffic congestion, especially in busy areas like the I-70 mountain corridor — with a cleaner alternative.”
On July 13, 2015, Bustang began providing passenger service on three routes, connecting Denver to Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Glenwood Springs, with an initial ridership of 103,000. Ten years later, it provides service along 20 routes, connects all four corners of the state and has boarded nearly 2.1 million passengers. Annual ridership has more than tripled, growing to 351,000 passenger trips in the twelve months that just concluded. To serve this fast-growing ridership, CDOT has been building out mobility hubs along major corridors to more quickly and conveniently connect riders with local amenities and their next Bustang ride.
“As we mark this milestone, it’s important to look at the range of riders who benefit from the service Bustang provides — ranging from commuters on the I-25 corridor who can take advantage of improved infrastructure that adds efficiency to their commutes, to travelers along I-70 seeking a safe alternative to traversing the mountains in the snow,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Bustang is a national model for how transit can work across urban and rural areas, and provide consumers with more choices.”
As resources have allowed, Bustang has continued to increase service to fulfill public demand:
- 2015: Bustang: Fort Collins-Denver/Colorado Springs-Denver/Glenwood Springs-Denver (weekdays only)
- 2015: Bustang West Line: Glenwood Springs-Denver – weekend service added
- 2015: RamsRoute: Fort Collins/CSU-Denver (weekend service)
- 2016: Bustang to Broncos: Fort Collins-Empower Field/Colorado Springs-Empower Field
- 2017: Bustang North & South Lines: Weekend service added
- 2018: Bustang Outrider: Lamar-Pueblo (extended to Colorado Springs-Dec.) Alamosa-Pueblo/Gunnison-Denver/Durango-Grand Junction
- 2018: Bustang West Line: Extended from Glenwood Springs to Grand Junction
- 2019: Bustang to Estes: Denver-Estes Park/Rocky Mountain National Park (summer weekends/holidays)
- 2019: Snowstang: Denver-select ski resorts (winter weekends/holidays)
- 2021: Bustang Outrider: Craig-Denver
- 2022: Pegasus: Shuttle van service between Denver and Avon
- 2022: Bustang Outrider: Service extended to Crested Butte
- 2022: Bustang Outrider: Sterling-Denver/Sterling-Greeley
- 2023: Bustang Outrider: Trinidad-Pueblo
- 2024: Outrider: Service to Denver International Airport via Sterling-Denver route
- 2024: Bustang North & South Lines: Six to 12 daily roundtrips
- 2024: Bustang West Line: Four to 15 daily roundtrips
|· Bustang Annual Ridership
· *Rounded to nearest thousand
|Year (July-June)
|*Annual Riders
|2015-2016
|103,000
|2016-2017
|156,000
|2017-2018
|196,000
|2018-2019
|264,000
|2019-2020
|**214,000
|2020-2021
|**70,000
|2021-2022
|**174,000
|2022-2023
|260,000
|2023-2024
|289,000
|2024-2025
|351,000
|TOTAL
|2,077,000
**Reduced Service/Covid
Bustang continues to expand to meet the state’s transportation challenges and improve service for passengers.
In 2025, CDOT added 25 new coaches, doubling the size of its fleet. The new buses provide the latest in accessibility, safety, and amenities. Expanded daily service provides passengers with more options and less time waiting on three of its most popular routes – the I-25 North and South Lines, increased from six runs to 12, and on the I-70 West Line, which has gone from four to 15 daily runs.
Bustang has also expanded to highly requested destinations, from adding a second round trip between Crested Butte and Denver, to introducing the highly requested Denver International Airport service to the Sterling-Denver route.
To make Bustang and local transit more convenient and accessible, CDOT and local partners have constructed three mobility hubs along I-25 in Northern Colorado, improving regional bus service and rider convenience. Mobility hubs expand access to the Bustang network, connecting communities, and help reduce traffic congestion.
Additional mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor are under construction at CO 7 in Thornton/Broomfield and Lone Tree, with more in the planning and design phases in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Idaho Springs, Grand Junction and Fairplay.
Finally, Bustang has a redesigned website with additional information about local transit options and Bustang connections, making it easier to access the schedule and plan a trip.
For the latest information on riding Bustang, including route schedules, fares, and ticket purchases, please visit www.ridebustang.com.
# # #
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release • State • Transportation
About the Author: