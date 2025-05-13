Lamar City Council announces news of Lamar Police Chief Al Fear resigning at May 12, 2025 meeting
The Lamar City Council held a lengthy meeting on May 12, 2025. Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the meeting by reminding the community of all the events coming up in the city. He also suggested people follow the City’s Facebook page and install the mobile app, which can send alerts regarding outages, street closures etc. Speaking to Council during the Public Comments portion of the meeting was Kolby Brubacher, Chamber of Commerce President. He said he was unable to attend the Chamber’s recent Cinco de Mayo event so didn’t know how many people attended but said other Chamber board members told him that it was a success and there were no security issues. Council member Gerri Jenkins commented that it was well attended and the music was great but she had concerns over the number of beer cans lying on the ground, which Mayor Crespin agreed was a problem, particularly if they had remaining beer in them that children could access. Brubacher then spoke of the upcoming Lamar Days events, starting with the Chamber welcome barbeque on Friday, May 16th from 11 am to 1 pm. All first responders, city employees and county employees can eat for free courtesy of several sponsorships. All others will be charged $5 to cover costs of food. The parade on Saturday morning at 10 am will follow the same route as last year – beginning at Safeway, down Olive Street to 2nd Street and along 2nd Street to Parkview, ending at the south end of Willow Creek Park. So far, the event has 57 vendors signed up as well as 13 food trucks which will be parked along the east side of the park.
Mayor Crespin then spoke a bit about the increased traffic stops in the city in an effort to curb speeding on Main Street. Patrols will increase around the ball fields soon, as the season is beginning. Police Appreciation Week is May 11-17. He then delivered what he called “disappointing news”. Last week, he and Council were told by Police Chief Al Fear that he is resigning at the end of May. He cited a new job opportunity for his wife as well as the need to be closer to family members as reasons for leaving. Crespin read a letter from Chief Fear thanking everyone in Lamar for their support and friendship over the past year. Crespin said that he and Council wished to thank Fear for all the work he’s done and that the department is in a much better place since his arrival. Commander Kevin Ridder will assume the position of Interim Chief of Police until Council decides what to do next. Fear recommended that Ridder be considered for the position permanently but Crespin said a decision will be made later, possibly in a week or two.
Lamar City Clerk Linda Williams presented the March Sales and Use Tax report. While total sales and use tax collections were down 3.10% from last year in the amount of -$15,425.07, year to date totals are up 3.03%, or $55,159.93. City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz presented the first quarter 2025 financial report. Revenue is up 4.01%, from 2024’s first quarter. More detailed information on both of these reports will appear in a future article in The Prowers Journal.
A public hearing was held regarding transfer of the Ownership/Retail Liquor Store License for A&B Liquor, LLC to Three Gen Investments, LLC dba A&B Liquor. Kolby Brubacher with Three Gen Investments told Council that the only change to the business itself will be the addition of a drive-up window but that all current employees will stay employed there. The license change was approved unanimously. Mark Henson with Southeastern Developmental Services was present at the meeting to witness the approval of Proclamation No. 25-03 declaring May 22nd, 2025 as Southeastern Developmental Services Awareness Day. He thanked the city for their support and pledged SDS’s help in any way the city needs. SDS will host an open house on May 22 for the public to learn more about their services.
Mark Henson accepts Proclamation declaring May 22 as Southeastern Developmental Services Awareness Day
A lengthy discussion was held concerning the Lions Club Flagpole project. Initially, it was expected to be installed at the Colorado Welcome Center and Council learned that previous City Administrator Rob Evans had told the committee that it was approved to be installed there. However, as it is on city property, it needed the approval of City Council. Several issues with that location were brought up during the meeting, including it being added to an already congested area at the Welcome Center. Connie Jacobsen, along with Lions Club representatives, addressed Council and explained why the Welcome Center was their preferred location. They feel the area is in the “heart of the city”, is in the middle of the business district and represents both the south and north sides. They mentioned that donations have been made to the project and that donors had been told it would be located there. Council member Brent Bates said that Main Street Lamar had discussed the project in the past and thought that the original project design included benches and landscaping around it which would not be possible at the Welcome Center due to space constraints. Anne-Marie Crampton, representing the City, said that having the large (20 by 30 foot) flag on the proposed 80 foot flagpole at Bicentennial Park across from the middle school would be a better location. Any future additions to the project, such as benches, flower beds and other landscaping would be possible there. Since it is already a “patriotic” park, it was felt that the flag would be a wonderful addition and be more visible to traffic there as well. It was felt that the park location also would make it easier to access the flag if it needed to be lowered due to weather conditions. The Lions Club committee said they would support any decision the City made. It was voted to have the project moved to Bicentennial Park, with Mayor Crespin the only “no” vote on the issue.
A new mural project is underway in the city – this time on the north wall of 123 N. Main Street. Cody Miell has started painting the mural, which will depict first responders including the Lamar Police Department, Lamar Fire and Ambulance and the Prowers County Rural Fire Department. The City’s current DOLA Main Street mini-grant and matching funds from the City are covering the expense. Lamar Main Street’s Brenda May sent photos of bee activity at the top of the wall to The Prowers Journal as this article was being written. She also included information about bees from Bee Keepers of Pueblo County concerning why bees swarm like this which we will publish separately. Mr. Miell said he is comfortable working around the bees for the remainder of the project. The bee hotline info said bees do not like the smell of Sharpie markers and often will “attack” these areas, so it is possible that the smell of the spray paint used for the mural may have activated them to swarm here. Certainly, the City and the artist do not want to harm the bees due to their declining numbers and importance to our ecosystem and it is expected that they will move on soon.
A lease agreement was approved between the City and Lillian Norman, who owns property adjacent to Escondido Park’s soccer fields. Due to the very large investment the City and LCC have in the new soccer field, they do not want people parking on it or soccer players other than the college using it. There is a community soccer field at the park as well, so Mrs. Norman’s property will offer parking for that field. The City will grade the property and install road base as well as provide temporary fencing to keep people off the new field and signage to the public on where to park and which field to use. The “Fishing is Fun” grant for the ADA fishing pier has arrived and will allow the City to begin construction at North Gateway Pond within the next 60 days, with EZDock on site for installation of the new floating dock when it is ready. City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz submitted a claim to the State of Colorado’s Unclaimed Property Division. The City has 19 items on the list of unclaimed property and will receive $2,251.37.
The new dog park at North Gateway Park will have its dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 am on Friday, May 16. It was voted on by Council to name the new dog park the “Maggie Stanley Dog Park”. The Stanley Charitable Trust has donated a large amount of money towards construction of the park as well as providing funding for the City’s Dog Shelter which covers the adoption fees for dogs adopted from there. It is expected that the funding for future adoptions will continue from the Stanley Trust. As there were no bids received for the concession contract at the sports complex, the Lamar Girls Softball Association was contacted and agreed to run the concession stand with 8% of total profits going to the City.
The next City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 27, due to the Memorial Day holiday.
