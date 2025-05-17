Blue Rose Ranch Horse Rescue holding its annual Youth Horse Camp June 16-20, 2025
Barbara Crimond | May 16, 2025 | Comments 0
It’s that time of year! Blue Rose Ranch will be holding its annual “Youth Horse Camp” June 16-20, 8:00-12:00 daily.
This fun filled camp for horse lovers is appropriate for kids aged 9 through teens. Participants will be introduced to many aspects of horse care and will be riding every day. This camp is designed to enrich both novice and experienced riders! Camp fills quick and early registration is encouraged. Please contact the ranch for more information: e.edwards.brr@gmail.com or call 281-806-8828. The cost is kept low, at $25 per child as a service to the community.
Blue Rose Ranch Horse Rescue and Adoption is a nonprofit organization located on Bear Creek 2 miles north of Springfield at 30997 US Highway 287. They are dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and training of unwanted horses. Their mission is to find or provide “forever” homes for unwanted horses and is a no-kill facility. All horses at Blue Rose Ranch have a permanent home there if an adoptive home is not found. Volunteers of all ages are always welcome and are vital to the success of the ranch. The horses love to be with people and volunteer work is rewarding. Contributions are greatly appreciated as well and are fully tax-deductible.
