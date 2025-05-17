Attorney General Phil Weiser statement on court ruling blocking HHS, Secretary Kennedy from cutting public health grants
May 16, 2025 (DENVER) – Attorney General Phil Weiser issued the following statement following a federal district court decision blocking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. from illegally terminating $11 billion in critical public health grants to states, including $229 million for Colorado:
“I’m pleased the court agreed with me and my fellow state attorneys general that HHS and Secretary Kennedy cannot arbitrarily defund committed grants for public health and behavioral health. If allowed to stand, this inexplicable, illegal action will cause deep harm to Colorado’s ability to deal with challenges ranging from fighting infectious diseases to fighting substance abuse. I will continue to protect Colorado by challenging any illegal actions by the Trump administration that harm the people of this state.”
Read the order issued today by Judge Mary S. McElroy in U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island (PDF).
