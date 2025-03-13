Sparrow House Ministries in dire need of new refrigerated truck for food pantry – GoFundMe has been set up
Sparrow House Ministries runs a food pantry in Lamar to help people struggling to pay for groceries. They get food from as far away as Pueblo. For a long time the non-profit has used a refrigerated truck named “Betty” to pick up food from the far away providers. Unfortunately, it’s time for Betty to retire.
“She has many repairs that need to be done, and unfortunately, the parts are becoming obsolete,” Joel Jacoby wrote on GoFundMe. “She has lasted a long time, but we have to replace her.”
The Lamar non-profit is now using GoFundMe to raise money for a new refrigerated truck. Here is the fundraiser link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/essential-truck-replacement-for-sparrow-house
