McClave Cardinals sweep the 1A basketball tournament, with first place wins for both teams
The exuberant teams pose with their trophies (photo credit to TM Arrow Photography)
The McClave Cardinals girls and boys basketball teams returned home as champions this past weekend. Saturday afternoon the Lady Cardinals soundly defeated Idalia with a score of 47-33 to win its first CHSAA 1A Girls State Championship since 2009. Coach Brianne Howe said “This was such an incredible night. What made it even sweeter was the boys winning too. To have two state championships tonight is just so incredible for our school. The showing of this community is something we’re so proud of, and we’re so proud to be part of such a special place”. She went on to say that the team heard speeches earlier in the week from some past champions from McClave basketball. “I told the girls before the game that we’re not just playing for this team and our coaches. We’re playing for all the little girls in the stands and the past state champions and this special community that we have” said Howe. This marks the team’s 5th State Championship in school history and the first under Coach Howe.
Immediately following the girls’ win, the boys team (referred to as the ”Bird Gang”) had a resounding win over Flatirons Academy with a score of 59-43 to win the title. Coach Jeremy Mallard said “This championship just means that our program is doing the right things. We built a culture and a standard and all of the young kids have bought into it. It’s just pretty neat – year after year we keep replacing kids with new kids and we keep finding our way back here, so that’s awesome”. This was the team’s 3rd State Championship and second under coach Mallard.
As both teams returned to McClave on Sunday, they were greeted with a welcome home parade, giving the community an opportunity to share in the excitement and show the teams their support. Congratulations to both teams and all the players and coaches on this incredible achievement!
