Mary Sandoval – August 14, 1949 – March 14, 2025
A Funeral Liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Mary Sandoval will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, March 27, 2025 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mary was born on August 14, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to Thomas and Carrie (Hernandez) Sandoval and passed away on March 14, 2025 at the Prowers Medical Center with her family by her side at the age of 75.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Mariah Lujan and son-in-law Matt Lujan.
She is survived by her children Loretta Sandoval of Lamar, CO, Becky (Leo Ramos) Sandoval of Lamar, CO and Jimmy (Jewell) Sandoval of Central City, NE, grandchildren Andre Lujan, Dwayne Sandoval, Tyrone Ramos, Lakota Ramos and Jade Sandoval. She is also survived by her siblings Tommy Sandoval, Victor Sandoval, Antonia Montoya, Larry Sandoval, Janie Sandoval, Ted Sandoval, Frankie Sandoval, Felix Sandoval, Alex Sandoval, Andrew Sandoval, Barbara Gonzales, Maggie Gonzales, Frances Jimenez, Pamela Martinez, Tomasita Segura, Sandy Medina, Carolina Salazar and Raymond Sandoval as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Sandoval Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
