Manuela Alvarado Castro – November 4, 1928 – March 5, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 07, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident Manuela Alvarado Castro will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, March 14, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Per Manuela’s request cremation will follow the service.
Visitation for Manuela will be held prior to the service from 9:00AM until 1:00PM on Friday, March 14, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Manuela was born on November 4, 1928 at El Pueblito, Aldama, Chihuahua, Mexico to Pedro Alvarado and Clara Castro and passed away on March 5, 2025 at her home in Lamar at the age of 96 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Pedro Ortiz.
Manuela is survived by her children Guadalupe Ortiz, Jesus (Guadalupe “Lupe”) Ortiz, Jorge Ortiz and Antonio (Ruth) Ortiz as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family and a host of friends.
