Lamar City Council signs proclamation designating April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month at March 24 meeting
Barbara Crimond | Mar 25, 2025 | Comments 0
Mayor Crespin presents proclamation designating April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month to (left to right) Lidia Benabides (Prowers County Department of Human Services Case Aid), Lisa Thomas (Coordinator for F.A.C.E.), Tyann Conley (SafeCare Colorado Program Supervisor), and Rosie Gomez (Executive Director of Cornerstone Resource Center)
The Lamar City Council, in a Redevelopment Authority meeting prior to its regular meeting, voted unanimously to approved both a façade improvement grant application and a structural rehabilitation grant application to Keith and Debra Nidey dba Electra-Pro LLC. The façade improvement grant is to be used to improve the exterior of the property at 123 N Main Street to repair stucco among other items. The structural rehab grant will be used to replace the existing roof at the same property.
In its regular meeting, City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz gave Council a bit of good news in that funds for the city’s EPA Brownfields grant have been released after being on hold due to the recent federal monetary freezes. In other good news, the Welcome Center is the recipient for the third year for a grant of $80,000, which will run from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. City Administrator Rob Evans was attending his final council meeting, having recently submitted his resignation. He said his last “Coffee with Rob” will be this Wednesday at AM Breakfast. He reminded everyone that the Prowers Economic Prosperity annual banquet will be held this Thursday at the Cow Palace and the SECO Senior All Stars game is Saturday, March 29. Security cameras have been installed at the location of the future public safety building and new Main Street banners will be going up this week.
Councilman Joe Gonzales gave an update on the golf board. Rick Akers recently resigned and a new member has been appointed. During their annual board meeting, it was decided to increase yearly membership fees from $475 to $600 per year, with spouses paying an additional $355. Councilman Manuel Tamez reported that the water well levels are up from last year and are in a “good place”. Mayor Kirk Crespin asked council members to join him in front of the audience as he presented Rob Evans with a plaque thanking him for his contributions as City Administrator for the past 3 years and invited all to enjoy some cake at the end of the meeting to be able to say goodbye to Evans. Crespin then spoke about the recent LCC President’s Circle meeting and praised LCC for their impact on the community, calling the college “a gem that is often overlooked”.
Outgoing City Administrator Rob Evans is presented with plaque of appreciation by Mayor Crespin
First on the evening’s agenda was to approved Proclamation No. 25-01 “A Proclamation of the City of Lamar Designating the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month”. Present at the meeting to witness the signing of the proclamation were Rosie Gomez, Executive Director of Cornerstone Resource Center; Lisa Thomas, Coordinator for F.A.C.E. (Families and Communities Engaged); Tyann Conley, SafeCare Colorado Program Supervisor and Lidia Benabides, Prowers County Department of Human Services Case Aid.
Christiana Montanez, a student at Lamar Community College and Student President of Yahweh Today (a Christian club at LCC) addressed Council asking for approval of the Jesus March event on April 12, 2025. The march begins at 1:00 pm and ends at Bicentennial Park. She requested permission to use the park for the event and that they would appreciate having access to water for baptisms they have planned at the event. She was told to talk to the Police Department if traffic control is needed for the march. Permission was granted to use the park. Also approved was security provided by the Lamar Police Department, utilizing off-duty officers) for the Lamar High School Press Party and After Prom Party at the Community Building on April 12, 2025. The officers will be compensated at a rate of $45 per hour, not to exceed $228.
Several open city board positions were approved. They include: Elijah Adkins, Kit Haskins, and John Dykes, Jr. who were appointed to the Public Safety Board as well as Eric George being appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The City Treasurer was allowed by Council to finalize negotiations and create a Memorandum of Understanding with SECED to utilize funds from a DOLA grant to address revisions to the city’s outdated residential codes and for zoning modifications. Engineering services for the TAP Grant sidewalk project were awarded to JVA, Inc. Council approved staff to apply for a USDA Community Facilities Grant to be used for the new Public Safety Building. The grant requires a 55% match if approved.
Council then went into Executive Session after the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting of Lamar City Council is Monday, March 14 at 7 pm.
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured
About the Author: