Frank Carl Heins – March 20, 1945 – March 5, 2025
Frank was born March 20, 1945 in Flagler, Colorado, the middle child of Frank A. and Lenora M. Heins. He was baptized and confirmed in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Kit Carson, Colorado. He attended Mount Pearl School until 4th grade, until it burned down. He then attended Kit Carson School, graduating in the class of 1963. He enjoyed playing marbles and even participated in a state competition. He enjoyed playing football, basketball and track while in school. After senior graduation he attended diesel mechanic trade school in St. Louis, Missouri. While there he enjoyed watching the Gateway Arch being built. Upon returning home after graduating diesel mechanics school, he began working for Willard Blankenbaker as farm help. In November 1965 he was drafted into the US Army. While in the Army he was trained in Army Ranger school and then Supply School. While in Ranger Training he was offered to go to Officer Candidate School, but he rejected that offer since it would extend his service time. Although his service was during the Vietnam War era, he only served in bases in the continental United States. He served at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Ord, California, Fort Lenning, Virginia and Fort Benning, Georgia. After serving 2 years, he was honorable discharged. He then found employment with Foley Caterpillar in Dodge City, Kansas.
In the spring of 1969 he was able to rent some farmland and returned home to begin his new life as a farmer. His father died in January of 1970 before he was able to harvest his first bushel of wheat. He then took on the responsibility of caring for his mother and helped raise his 3 minor siblings. He gave up his personal life to help so many others. He farmed until he semi-retired at 65 years of age, but still was a vital partner helping run errands, continued to drive truck, tractor, combine, etc. for Doug. He enjoyed mechanic work, building new things, attending farm auctions (obvious by looking around the home place) and attending antique tractor shows, going many times to Bird City, Kansas, Mount Pleasant, Iowa and Rollag, Minnesota. If something interested him, he was going to find out as much as he could about it, such as learning how to build, make molds and cast metal. He actually built a small steam engine for his nephew in which he cast all the mechanical parts. His mind was always thinking of ways to do better and make life easier. He thoroughly enjoyed his old computer given to him by Bruce Andersen. This opened a whole new world to him and he quickly learned new farming websites such as Smokstak. He would send old junk parts and accessories to foreign countries to help out people in need. He often laughed at how he taught the new post master in Kit Carson how to ship over seas at the lowest price. Another area he enjoyed was gardening and gave many of his produce to family and friends. He always said “you need to feed those kids as they need a lot of groceries to grow-up”
He was often referred to as a “Personal Banker” for the family and wanted everyone to be on the “A Team”, meaning to lead a better life. Yes, he spoke his mind and never sugar coated anything, but he would help anyone. He was not raised rich or privileged, and no one gave him anything. He had to work for everything he had, even if he had to run used equipment rather than having everything new. He was an active member of the Kit Carson Historical Society, always helping to keep the weeds mowed and sprayed. He always sat for his Sunday afternoons in the museum when it was open, and accepted donations for the Pig in the Park luncheons.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank A and Lenora M. Heins, his brother, George W. Heins, sisters, Faye M. Heins, Frances M. Stanfield, nephew Weylin Stanfield, niece, Lucinda (Cindy) Merrill, and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his brother, Douglas W. Heins, Kit Carson, CO sisters Wilma J. Rowe, Denver, CO, Erna L. Dutton, Aurora, CO, Dianna K. (Jim) Randel, Wild Horse, CO. and Karla(Rex) Ball of Kit Carson, CO, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was a very giving man that will be missed by so many. Funeral services for lifelong Cheyenne County farmer and rancher Frank C. Heins will be held on Monday, March 10, 2025 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Kit Carson. Burial will follow in the Kit Carson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Kit Carson Historical Society or the Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the Eastern Colorado Bank; Box 175; Kit Carson, CO 80825.
