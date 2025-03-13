Foundation for Community Colleges opens scholarship applications for the 2025-2026 academic year
Barbara Crimond | Mar 13, 2025 | Comments 0
The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges has opened its scholarship application for the 2025-2026 academic year, offering funding opportunities for students attending or planning to attend one of the 13 Colorado Community College System (CCCS) colleges next academic year. Applications are due by Sunday, April 27 at 11:59 PM MST.
The scholarship process is easy to complete and qualifies students for a variety of awards of up to $5,000. Last summer, the Foundation awarded about $563,474 in scholarships to nearly 300 community college students.
“Many community college students face obstacles in their pursuit of higher education, which makes these scholarships truly impactful in providing opportunities for economic mobility to our students,” said J. Adam Cermak, Chief Development Officer and Executive Director of the Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are proud to provide a variety of scholarships that support so many learners at our Colorado community colleges.”
Applicants undergo a holistic selection process that considers their goals, circumstances, and financial need. As part of the application, students submit short written responses about their education, career aspirations, and community involvement. To ensure accessibility, the CCCS Foundation requires only one application to match students with all eligible scholarships, simplifying the process and expanding access to crucial financial support.
Foundation scholarships bring students one step closer to achieving their goals. “This scholarship is bringing me closer to realizing my dream of becoming a registered nurse in Colorado,” said Charlotte Atiiru, a student at Community College of Aurora and a current recipient of the Foundation’s COL John and Mildred Garcia Scholarship. “Thanks to this support, a girl whose dreams were once challenged by poverty is now on the path to success. Receiving this scholarship has given me relief as I pursue my educational goals despite difficult circumstances.”
For more information on the Foundation scholarship process, visit https://cccs.edu/about/foundation/student-scholarships/.
###
About the Foundation For Colorado Community Colleges
Founded in 1987, the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges advances the mission, vision, goals, and objectives of the Colorado Community College System. Specifically, the Foundation actively seeks contributions from public and private sources to make scholarships available statewide, advance key programmatic initiatives, provide training and support for CCCS college foundations, and develop partnerships to implement state of the art programs that meet the workforce needs of the 21st century.
About CCCS
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 124,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 35 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at cccs.edu
Filed Under: College • Education • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: