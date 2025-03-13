Donovan Anderson – May 28, 1953 – February 16, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 13, 2025 | Comments 0
Donovan Anderson passed away February 16, 2025. He was born May 28, 1953 to the late Doris and Darrel Anderson. He is survived by children, Shane, Tanya; siblings, Debbie, Doug, DeAnn, David; four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many other friends and family.
Donovan was foremost about family. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, hiking and bicycling. He enjoyed the many National and International Parks. He traveled the world teaching Computer Technology (Mindshare Inc.) and wrote several books on the subject. He strived to share his knowledge but more importantly, he treasured the growth of the knowledge he gained.
Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Towner Community Hall at 1:00 PM. Pie, cake and ice cream will be served.
