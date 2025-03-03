Community State Bank donates $5,000 to Lamar Police Department for body armor
Barbara Crimond | Mar 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Shown presenting a check for $5,000 to Police Chief Al Fear is Craig Choat, President of Community State Bank.
Community State Bank recently made a very generous donation of $5,000 to the Lamar Police Department to purchase 5 additional body armor vests for officers. The Police Department is now fully staffed and all officers are equipped with the armor.
