Colorado Springs Utilities cites inaccuracies with recent Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District press release
Barbara Crimond | Mar 10, 2025 | Comments 0
I am reaching out regarding the Prowers Journal’s publication of a press release issued by the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District titled Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District Board Passes Resolution Opposing New Annexations in Colorado Springs, I would like to draw your attention to the inaccuracies contained in both the release and the resolution to which it refers.
First, to clarify our role when it comes to water and Colorado Springs’ growth: As a utilities provider, our role is to provide services to customers inside the city’s boundaries. We do not determine how and when the city grows – only Colorado Springs City Council has the legal authority to extend our service boundaries.
In the LAVWCD press release:
The Board of Directors of the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District (Lower Ark District) has passed a resolution expressing strong opposition to any new annexations by the City of Colorado Springs that would exacerbate the city’s already existing 34,000 acre-feet water supply gap (1). The resolution, passed during the District’s regularly scheduled board meeting on February 19, underscores their grave concerns regarding the detrimental impacts of additional water demands by Colorado Springs on the Lower Arkansas Valley.
During testimony provided by Colorado Springs Utilities to the Colorado Springs City Council on January 14, 2025, it was stated that the City of Colorado Springs needs to acquire an additional 34,000 acre-feet of water per year to support full buildout of land already within its city limits and that any new annexations only will add to this water supply gap. Per the City’s 2017 Integrated Water Resources Plan, most of this additional 34,000 acre-feet of water supply per year is anticipated to come from agricultural transfers from Lower Arkansas Valley farms (2)).
Actually:
We do not have an annual water supply gap. Our current water supply system can reliably deliver 95,000 acre-feet, and the city uses about 70,000 acre-feet annually (based on a five-year, weather-normalized average). That puts our current available water supply at about 128% of usage. To meet the forecasted future water needs of our city at buildout (estimated to occur in the next 50 years), we estimate we will need up to 34,000 acre-feet of additional supply. In other words, the 34,000 acre-feet to which Mr. Goble refers is the estimated amount we will need in addition to our current 95,000 acre-feet of reliably met demand. Our long-term water plan, which is available on our website, details a balanced approach to developing that supply that includes a combination of increased storage, water efficiency and conservation projects (continuing to reduce use) and reuse mechanisms, in addition to our water sharing program. To say “most” of our future water needs will be met through our agricultural water sharing program is not accurate.
Below is some additional information that may help inform future reporting on this topic. I provide these to ensure you have the facts when it comes to our intentions in the Lower Arkansas Valley and our interactions with LAVWCD.
- Colorado Springs Utilities has dedicated years to gaining a better understanding of the needs of agriculture and local communities in the basin. With the belief that success should be achieved equally, those learnings were translated into a water sharing program that ensures local economies and values are preserved.
- There have been multiple requests by LAVWCD for an IGA that caps the amount of water that may be developed in the valley by Colorado Springs Utilities in in the future. We’ve attempted to work collaboratively with the District – and will continue to do so – as we share many of the same goals to preserve agriculture in the Lower Arkansas Valley. However, we question the need for an IGA with the District based on the following:
- As all our current water sharing partnerships are in Bent County, we believe the IGA we developed in collaboration with the Bent County Board of Commissioners three years ago is more appropriate. In addition to capping the volume of water that may be developed there, this type of agreement ensures that the benefits go directly to the community that feels the impact, versus a regional district.
- We are not currently developing new supplies in any other Lower Arkansas Valley county, but if we should in the future, we will first engage with local elected officials and farmers. If they feel it is important for LAVWCD to be involved in those negotiations, we will involve them.
- One of the goals we share with LAVWCD is helping farmers efficiently manage their water through installation of center pivot irrigation. We also agree that the majority of water currently used for farming needs to stay in farming. Our program ensures that happens. We have not seen interest from LAVWCD to work with us on innovative and collaborative solutions to further this effort.
- We have an existing agreement with LAVWCD and its Super Ditch Company to deliver water for Colorado Springs’ use. To date, LAVWCD has not fulfilled the commitments they made regarding the amount of water that was to be delivered, even as we continue to honor our payment obligations.
- The City of Colorado Springs reaffirmed its commitment to the Arkansas Valley Preservation Principles last year. We continue to stand behind beside our basin partners to preserve Arkansas River water for in-basin use – especially important considering the increased risk of out-of-basin transfers by Aurora. Despite this, LAVWCD persists in targeting Colorado Springs.
- Colorado Springs Utilities has an existing Intergovernmental agreement with LAVWCD regarding the formation and management of the Fountain Creek Flood Control District. Additionally, we have been a contributing partner to the Regional Resource Planning Group, monitoring water quality from Fountain and Monument Creeks to John Martin Reservoir, for many years, with data available through the U.S. Geological Survey.
We consider ourselves part of a broader system of municipalities and environmental, recreational and agricultural groups in the Arkansas River Basin. It’s important that all groups work together to efficiently use our limited water supplies. We are open to innovative solutions that recognize and preserve the value that each entity provides our basin.
Please reach out if you have questions. We appreciate the opportunity to comment on matters that relate to our programs and projects. As someone who once lived in Prowers County and still visits friends in the area, I am happy to schedule a time to stop by and introduce myself, if that would be helpful.
Jennifer Jordan | Sr. Public Affairs Specialist
Colorado Springs Utilities | Strategic Communications & Engagement
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release • Water
